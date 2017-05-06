Startups
Gadgets
playground global
andy rubin

Inside Andy Rubin’s futuristic Playground hardware incubator

Posted by
Next Story

Fortem raises $5.5 million to hunt and take down unwanted drones

With titanium 3D printers, electrostatic charge tables, and a giant slide, Playground Global lives up to it’s a name. Here we take you on a tour of Android operating system inventor Andy Rubin’s hardware startup incubator that’s backed by a $300 million fund. Check out how the whimsical space lets scrappy hackers compete with Facebook and Google to recruit top talent. If techies are all Peter Pans, this is the Lost Boys’ clubhouse.

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • playground global
  • andy rubin
  • Gadgets
  • Startups
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Fortem raises $5.5 million to hunt and take down unwanted drones

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard