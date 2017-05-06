Inside Andy Rubin’s futuristic Playground hardware incubator
With titanium 3D printers, electrostatic charge tables, and a giant slide, Playground Global lives up to it’s a name. Here we take you on a tour of Android operating system inventor Andy Rubin’s hardware startup incubator that’s backed by a $300 million fund. Check out how the whimsical space lets scrappy hackers compete with Facebook and Google to recruit top talent. If techies are all Peter Pans, this is the Lost Boys’ clubhouse.
