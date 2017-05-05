The WriteyDesk is a desk you can write on

Whether you’re an unsung mathematical genius with a penchant for writing complex equations all over everything or a damn vandal, you’ll find the WriteyDesk quite useful. This test is essentially a big whiteboard that upon which you can write, draw, or sketch and it’s erasable. It comes in white or “birch” and $300 on Kickstarter and $400 when it hits retail.

“But guy writing about a desk you can write on,” you say. “What happens if you smudge the ink?” I don’t know but you’d best be careful. I can imagine a lifetime of stained shirt sleeves and wrists with this thing if you’re not properly trained in the horizontal dry erase sketching arts.

This product was made by the same guys who made the paint that turns walls into whiteboards. They’re backed by Mark Cuban.

The team is trying to raise $25,000 on Kickstarter and it’s slow going so far but if you want to get a deal on a work surface that doubles as a white board so you, too, can write arcane equations and/or draw rude pictures on your desk then this is the item for you.

