Equity podcast: Betting against Elon Musk, and Sequoia’s Roelof Botha owns how many Teslas?

Welcome back to another episode of Equity, TechCrunch’s weekly podcast that works to put the ‘fun’ in ‘venture capital.’

This week from our SoMa studio, Katie Roof, Matthew Lynley and Alex Wilhelm were joined by Sequoia’s Roelof Botha. Sequoia, as you might know, was an early backer of companies like Google and Apple.

Alex Wilhelm Contributor

Alex Wilhelm is the editor-in-chief of Crunchbase News and co-host of Equity, TechCrunch's venture capital-focused podcast.

More posts by this contributor:

Celebrating the continuing earnings fête thrown by various public tech companies, we dug into Tesla’s results and ensuing (modest) correction, Facebook’s big quarter and its rivalry with Snap, Square’s own financial tally, and recent IPOs Cloudera — which after its conservative pricing has had a solid run — and Carvana, which has mostly fallen apart since its debut.

Perhaps we could invent a Lemon Law for car startups.

Regardless, Equity drops every Friday at 6:00 am PT, so subscribe to us on iTunes, Overcast, Pocketcast, Downcast and all the casts.

