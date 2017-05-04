Crunch Report | Go-Jek Raises $1.2 Billion
Today’s Stories
- Indonesia’s Uber rival Go-Jek raises $1.2 billion led by Tencent at a $3 billion valuation
- Despite setbacks, Soylent drinks up $50 million in fresh funding
- Izzy Wheels turns your wheelchair into a fashion statement
- UberPOOL will now suggest better drop-offs to save everyone time
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
