Watch Netflix’s Marvel superheroes come together in The Defenders trailer

Marvel’s New York-based Netflix superheroes are teaming up at last, for The Defenders, which will be available in full to stream as of August 18. The series brings together Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Iron Fist to combat some kind of evil forces led by Sigourney Weaver (!) and this first trailer makes it look like exactly the right kind of fan service for those who’ve been watching the individual shows.

It’s a little dicey at first – Daredevil (as Matt Murdock) entering an interrogation room, and saying Jessica Jones’ full name and then his own name almost seems like one of those moments on a sitcom where a character from another show on the network shows up an enthusiastic audience applause track cues their arrival.

But the trailer still shows a decent helping of action via a hallway fight scene, a brief clip of Elektra and Luke Cage putting Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist, on the ground. It also uses Nirvana’s Come as You Are for the backing track, which is basically a holy song for viewers of a certain vintage. I’ll allow it, for now – but only because Weaver looks like she’s going to be a bad-ass.