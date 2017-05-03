While much of the US is settling into spring, the fall, and Disrupt SF 2017, isn’t that far away. And while it may be way too early to think about the leaves falling, it’s not too soon to think about Disrupt tickets.

Next week, we’ll be releasing a batch of deeply-discounted tickets at the special rate of two for the price of one.

To sign up, all you need to do is enter your email address here by May 3. On May 4, we’ll be sending out a mass email to everyone who signed up with a link to purchase tickets.

You’ll definitely want to act quickly once you get that email. Tickets will be dished out on a first-come, first-served basis, and only 50 pairs of tickets will be released in this batch. If history is any indication, they’re going to move extremely fast.

With those two-for-one tickets, you and a friend or colleague will get to participate in everything that makes Disrupt the best startup conference in the Bay Area.

You’ll get to hobnob with representatives from hundreds of promising early-stage startups in Startup and Hardware Alley, and check out the illustrious Startup Battlefield competition, in which a dozen or so companies compete to win the coveted Disrupt Cup and $50,000 main prize.

Plus, you’ll get to hear from a veritable who’s who in the tech industry in a series of talks and fireside chats. We’re not ready to reveal who this year’s speakers are just yet, but if previous speakers are any indication, they’re going to be nothing short of stellar.

Finally, what better way to unwind after a long Disrupt day than by attending a hopping Disrupt afterparty?

If you’ve got the tickets, you’ll get to do it all. And the best way to get tickets is to get two tickets for the price of one. Sign up using the link above today.

Disrupt SF 2017 takes place September 18-20, and we can’t wait to see you all there.

