Doctor On Demand launches “in app” lab testing referrals

Video medical consultation service, Doctor On Demand is launching an integration with lab testing services providers like Quest Diagnostics to include more of the in-clinic care services that patients expect.

“By integrating with labs and upgrading our patient profile and follow-up care services, we’ve taken a major step in advancing the quality and range of services treatable via telemedicine,” said Hill Ferguson, the company’s chief executive officer in a statement.

The ability to refer patients to labs — and have patients choose based on pricing and accessibility — is a big step forward for the telemedicine provider.

According to the company, the new integration allows patients to choose the lab they want to conduct their tests based on price, location, and insurance, rather than having providers dictate the testing facility.

The company has raised $86.75 million in financing (according to Crunchbase) from investors including Venrock and Tenaya Capital.

