Applications are now open for the TC Meetup + Pitch-off in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, get ready!

TC is coming to Israel at the end of June for our second TC Meetup + Pitch-off, and if last year is any indication, it’s going to be off the chain.

Israel is one of the world’s fastest-growing and impressive startup ecosystems, and we simply can’t resist paying a visit.

As part of that, ten startups from the area will have the chance to pitch their product in sixty seconds or less to a panel of expert judges, including local VCs and TC editors. After each minute-long pitch, the panel will conduct a quick Q&A to tie up any loose strings.

First place gets a table in Startup Alley at the next TC Disrupt. Second place gets two tickets to the conference and the Audience Choice winner gets one ticket to the big show.

If you feel you have the chops to compete in the Pitch-off, applications are open now! All applications must be in by June 6.

Alongside the pitch-off, we’ll also have a few guests on our stage for fireside chats. They’ll all be announced soon, so stay tuned!

The whole thing goes down on June 28.

Buy tickets here!

Also, shout out to our kick-ass sponsors Leumi Tech and Blonde 2.0.

See you soon!