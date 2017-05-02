Gadgets
Watch Microsoft unveil its Windows 10-based Chromebook competitor live right here

Microsoft is holding a press conference today in New York. The conference is about to start. This time, it’s all about the education market. While many schools have been buying a ton of Chromebooks and iPads, Microsoft is about to fight back.

Rumor has it that the company is about to unveil a lightweight version of Windows 10 with fewer apps and a lot of cloud functionality. Just like I wrote this weekend, tech companies have been outsourcing compute-intensive tasks to data center. This is Microsoft’s answer to the Chromebook.

Note: If the live stream doesn’t work in Google Chrome, try Safari or Microsoft Edge as there seems to be an issue with live streaming in Chrome.

