Pharrell and Incubus lead guitarist Mike Einziger aren’t the only ones turning up the volume on Disrupt NY.

On the final day of Disrupt (Wednesday, May 17) we’ll be holding a concert at the legendary Webster Hall in lieu of your standard after party. But who will be performing?

Jidenna and Local Natives!

This will be an excellent time to unwind after an action-packed three days of Disrupt, and the Closing Concert will be free to all attendees of Disrupt NY. And because a concert is best shared with friends, we’ll be offering attendees the opportunity to purchase +1 tickets to bring along their buddies.

If for some reason you’re not super familiar with these folks, here’s a little taste test:

Jidenna

Local Natives

We’re AMPED about seeing these amazing artists live on stage, and can’t wait to blow off some steam singing along and dancing with these incredible musicians.

We hope you’re as excited as we are to shut down Disrupt NY with a badass concert.

If you still need tickets to Disrupt NY, which runs May 15 to May 17, you can pick those up right here.