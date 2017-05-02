InVision picks up TrackDuck to better integrate with Atlassian products

InVision is acquiring the TrackDuck startup to further connect and enable the digital product development process from design to delivery. This is InVision’s 7th acquisition in the last 16 months. Terms were undisclosed.

TrackDuck was well-placed for an exit, already having a number of popular integrations with the Atlassian Suite. It’s only main competitor is UserSnap. TrackDuck users can manage issues through integrations with project management platforms like Atlassian’s own JIRA Software, Trello, and HipChat. TrackDuck will serve as a new point where InVision and Atlassian meet.

TrackDuck is aimed at small and mid-size organisations and freelancers. It lets the clients of small businesses and freelancers send feedback on a web site’s build process right there on the screen. Theres no installation or learning how to use new software. It’s aimed at digital agencies, freelancers and companies of all sizes. With TrackDuck, you can leave feedback or report bugs on websites without worrying about the technical details needed to fix them. It also captures screenshots and tech stuff automatically after users leave a comment and sends them to other management or collaboration tools. This way, TrackDuck extends InVision’s arsenal for collaboration on product design further into web development.

In 2014 it secured a seed round of €200,000 seed from Kima Ventures and Practica Capital. This was the first Kima Ventures investment in a startup out of Lithuania ever and its first joint investment with Practica Capital.