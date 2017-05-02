crunch report
crunch
code
bees
Crunch Report | Microsoft’s New Laptop Surfaces
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Next Story
Mayo maker Hampton Creek is shedding execs
Today’s Stories
- The $999 Surface Laptop is Microsoft’s expensive answer to Chromebooks
- YouTube revamps its desktop site with an updated design, optional dark theme, and faster framework
- Facebook rejects claims of gender bias in its engineering department
- This beekeeper is rescuing bees with deep learning and an iPhone
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
Crunchbase
-
Code
- Founded 2014
- Overview Code is a secure messaging platform for mobile health applications. It was launched in 2014 by Peter Sisson. Code is based in New York, United States.
- Location New York, NY
- Categories Health Care, Security, Messaging, mHealth, Information Technology, Telecommunications, Mobile
- Founders Peter Sisson
- Website http://www.codemobile.org
- Full profile for Code
-
Microsoft
- Founded 1974
- Overview Microsoft is an American multinational corporation that develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells a range of software products and services. Microsoft’s devices and consumer (D&C) licensing segment licenses Windows operating system and related software; Microsoft Office for consumers; and Windows Phone operating system. The company’s computing and gaming hardware segment provides Xbox …
- Location Redmond, WA
- Categories Collaboration, Developer Tools, Cloud Computing, Enterprise Software, Operating Systems
- Website http://www.microsoft.com
- Full profile for Microsoft
-
Microsoft Surface
- Description Microsoft Surface is a series of tablet computers that turn tabletops into dynamic surfaces facilitating interaction with digital content.
- Website N/A
- Full profile for Microsoft Surface
-
reDesign
- Overview reDesign is a consultancy that focuses on the intersection of local, social and mobile technologies.
- Categories Social Media, Local, Consulting, Mobile
- Full profile for reDesign
-
TechCrunch
- Founded 2005
- Overview TechCrunch, founded on June 11, 2005, is a blog dedicated to obsessively profiling and reviewing new Internet products and companies. In addition to covering new companies, TechCrunch profiles existing companies that are making an impact (commercial and/or cultural) on the new web space.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Internet, Digital Media, Events, News
- Website https://techcrunch.com/
- Full profile for TechCrunch
-
YouTube
- Founded 2005
- Overview YouTube is a video-sharing website created in February 2005 by three former [PayPal](/company/paypal) employees: [Chad Hurley](/person/chad-hurley), [Steve Chen](/person/steve-chen) and [Jawed Karim](/person/jawed-karim). YouTube enables users to upload, view and share videos. It uses [Adobe Flash](/product/adobe-flash) video and HTML5 technology to display a wide variety of user-generated video …
- Location San Bruno, CA
- Categories Internet, Video, Music
- Website http://www.youtube.com/
- Full profile for YouTube
0
SHARES