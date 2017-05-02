crunch report
Crunch Report | Microsoft’s New Laptop Surfaces

Mayo maker Hampton Creek is shedding execs

  1. The $999 Surface Laptop is Microsoft’s expensive answer to Chromebooks
  2. YouTube revamps its desktop site with an updated design, optional dark theme, and faster framework
  3. Facebook rejects claims of gender bias in its engineering department
  4. This beekeeper is rescuing bees with deep learning and an iPhone

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

