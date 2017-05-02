Advertising Tech
streaming
live streaming
cheetah mobile

Cheetah Mobile’s Live.me streaming service raises $60M from Chinese investors

Posted by
Next Story

Crunch Report | Microsoft’s New Laptop Surfaces

Cheetah Mobile, the Chinese firm that specializes in utility apps for smartphones, has enlisted the help of outside investors for its live-streaming service.

Cheetah announced this week that its one-year-old Live.me service has pulled in $60 million from a range of China-based investors that include Matrix Partners China, Evolution Media China, Gobi Partners, IDG Capital and Welight Capital. Cheetah itself also took part in the round. It said it retains a majority 70 percent share in the service following the deal.

Beijing-based Cheetah, which is listed on the NYSE, is best known for utility apps such as Clean Master, Battery Doctor and Speed Booster. Overall, Cheetah claims more than 620 million monthly users of its 20-plus services, with around 80 percent of that figure located outside of China.

Live.me, its take on China’s red hot mobile streaming space, is adapting a similar international-focused approach. Sheng Fu, Cheetah’s CEO, said the firm will invest in technology and operations to grow the service in the U.S. and other international markets.

“Live.me has demonstrated a track record of strong growth in user number, user engagement and number of paying users, particularly in the U.S. market,” he said in a statement. “We will have more resources to build Live.me into a global social community through partnering with top financial institutions.”

This isn’t the first time that Cheetah, which makes its money via advertising and distribution deals, has ventured into media. It bought France-based News Republic, a news aggregator service, for over $60 million last year.

Featured Image: AndChisPhoto/Shutterstock

Crunchbase

  • Cheetah Mobile

    • Founded 2010
    • Overview Cheetah Mobile is a mobile internet company that develops mobile applications and provides internet security software for its clients. Its mission critical applications, including Clean Master, CM Security, Battery Doctor, and Duba Anti-virus, help make the internet and mobile experience speedier, simpler, and safer for users worldwide. The Company also provides various platform products such as Duba.com, …
    • Location Beijing, 22
    • Categories Security, Developer Tools, Mobile
    • Website http://www.cmcm.com/en-us
    • Full profile for Cheetah Mobile

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • streaming
  • live streaming
  • cheetah mobile
  • Advertising Tech
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Asia

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Crunch Report | Microsoft’s New Laptop Surfaces

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard