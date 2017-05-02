Apple’s new Portrait mode ad shows empty streets in Shanghai

Apple has released a new ad showcasing the Portrait mode feature for the iPhone 7 Plus. This one is interesting because it was entirely shot in China, one of Apple’s key markets along with the U.S. and Europe.

In particular, you can see a young couple in the streets of Shanghai. It looks like they’re here to explore the city. The streets are busy and noisy. But once the man turns on Portrait mode on the iPhone 7 Plus, people disappear.

I used to live in Shanghai a few years ago, and I have to say that it’s quite impressive to see the streets of Shanghai without anyone — yes, even the famous Bund. Apple couldn’t remove the pollution from the sky though.

The new Portrait mode takes advantage of the two cameras at the back of the device. It calculates the distance between the elements of the photo to add some software blur for the background.

It shows the uniqueness of the iPhone as it lets you see a city through a new angle. I personally prefer a city full of life, but it creates a fun ad.