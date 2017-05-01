Twitter partners with Live Nation to livestream video of concerts

Twitter might have killed off its Music app but now it’s working with the world’s top concert promoter. Today at the NewFronts conference in New York, Twitter announced it is partnering with Live Nation to exclusively livestream video of concerts. Artists including Train, Zac Brown Band, and Marian Hill are slated to have shows streamed on Twitter.

We’ve reached out to Twitter for more details on the Live Nation partnership.

The announcement is part of Twitter’s new slate of live premium video content that will include MTV Awards shows and coverage of Fashion Week in New York, Paris, London, and MIlan. Twitter has also announced that it will produce and host a 24/7 streaming news network with Bloomberg that will start airing this fall.

Some questioned Twitter’s commitment to its live video strategy after the NFL Thursday Night football game streaming deal it struck last season was instead won by Amazon this year. But with today’s announcements, Twitter seems intent on doubling-down on its position as the second screen by trying to become the first screen too.