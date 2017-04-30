AAA officially launches its car sharing startup Gig with a giant, sober dance party in Oakland

Gig, a new car-sharing app created by the emergency roadside assistance service AAA rolled out to the Bay Area today.

The startup comes out of A3 Ventures, AAA’s venture arm and the new one-way car sharing service is now active in Oakland and Berkeley, California.

Gig is similar to other temporary car share services like Enterprise CarShare or Zipcar. But unlike the traditional car share model, Gig does not require you to return the car at a designated location. You rent any of the 250 Toyota Prius c vehicles included in Gig’s fleet for $2.50 per mile, $15 per hour or $85 per day (depending on which option is cheapest), drive it to your destination using the app and keyless entry, then drop it off at any public parking lot or metered parking space within Oakland or Berkeley when you are done.

And, just to make things even more convenient, Gig also plans to have at least two designated parking stalls near all Oakland and Berkeley BART stations. Those headed to the Oakland International Airport will also be able to drop their Gig car off inside the Park N’ Fly.

The convenient parking component is made possible through a deal with each city to provide progressive transportation options for citizens. According to a source, Gig is also working on a similar deal with the city of San Francisco. No word yet on if or when it will be able to secure the same deal as is available in Oakland and Berkeley but you can still park your Gig in a city outside of Berkely or Oakland, you’re just responsible for any incurred fees if you happen to go outside either city limit right now.

Several thousand people came out to celebrate the launch of the new service with the largest Daybreaker event ever held this morning at Oakland’s Lake Merrit amphitheater.

For those unfamiliar, Daybreaker is a drug and alcohol-free morning dance movement that started in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, was swiftly adopted as somewhat of a lifestyle for many in the Bay Area and has quickly spread to various other cities throughout the world.

More than 8,000 people RSVP’d on Eventbrite to participate in the sold-out event, according to organizers. The day-long celebration, called Sunday Funday, also provided family fun activities, live music, food trucks and some world record breakers. As one person told TechCrunch, Lake Merrit was “poppin’.”

Anyone who lives (or wants to drive in) Oakland or Berkely and is interested in trying Gig out can do so by downloading the app on either Android or iOS and using the promo code “HEYGIG” for an $85 credit.