Microsoft hires former FTC figure for new privacy role

On Friday, Microsoft announced that it will create a new role for former Federal Trade Commissioner Julie Brill. Brill will take the lead on privacy, data protection and regulatory issues at Microsoft as the corporate vice president and deputy general counsel for its Privacy and Regulatory Affairs group.

An Obama nominee, Brill joined the FTC as a commissioner in 2010 and served there for six years. Prior to her time at the FTC, Brill served in the Consumer Protection and Antitrust divisions in North Carolina’s Department of Justice and the state of Vermont.

“I’ve been deeply impressed by Microsoft’s commitment to privacy, their willingness to stand up for customers and their focus on offering constructive solutions to new challenges,” Brill said in Microsoft’s announcement.

According to the company, “Brill’s new role will extend beyond privacy to include areas such as telecommunications regulation, corporate standards, internet governance, as well as legal and regulatory issues around accessibility of Microsoft products. She’ll also be responsible for important aspects of the company’s online safety work.”

Brill will report directly to Microsoft president and chief legal officer Brad Smith when she starts at the company this summer.