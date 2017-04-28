Equity podcast: Earnings clown car and the profitable-ish Dropbox with Hunter Walk

Welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture-capital focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the narrative. Homebrew’s own Hunter Walk joined us for this episode along with co-hosts Katie Roof, Matthew Lynley and myself.

This week has been a delightful clown car of technology earnings, so we dove into Twitter’s surprisingly strong report that drove its share price higher, Alphabet’s results — largely from a Google-focused perspective — Amazon’s stellar cloud incomes, and Dropbox’s improving financial performance.

Whether the Dropbox drip of released financial data points to an IPO was our main question. Place your bets now.

Feel free to join in the conversation on Twitter using the #equitypod hashtag, and keep your ears peeled every Friday at 6 am EST for the next episode of the show. You can find Equity on iTunes, Overcast, Pocketcast, Downcast and all the casts.

Editor’s note: Alex Wilhelm is the editor-in-chief of Crunchbase News