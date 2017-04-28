Apple
Crunch Report | Elon Musk’s Tunnel Vision Gets Rendered
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Next Story
Military social network wants you to hire a vet for your next tech opening
Today’s Stories
- Watch how Elon Musk’s Boring Company tunnels will move cars faster
- Apple’s self-driving test Lexus SUV photographed on Silicon Valley roads
- Cloudera and Carvana, tech’s next two IPOs, both price at $15 per share
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
Crunchbase
-
Elon Musk
- Bio Elon co-founded Tesla and continues to oversee the company's product strategy -- including the design, engineering and manufacturing of more and more affordable electric vehicles for mainstream consumers. As Chairman and Product Architect, he helped design the ground-breaking Tesla Roadster, for which he won an Index and a Global Green award, the latter presented by Mikhail Gorbachev. In October 2008, …
- Full profile for Elon Musk
-
Carvana
- Founded 2012
- Overview Carvana is an online platform that enables users to trade, finance, buy, and sell used cars. The company differentiates itself by providing a fully-automated service scheme that resembles a coin-operated vending machine for cars. After finding a suitable car using over nine filters and a comparison engine, individuals can take their cars out for a virtual ride facilitated by 360-degree photo technology. …
- Location Phoenix, AZ
- Categories E-Commerce, Internet, Automotive, FinTech
- Website http://www.carvana.com/
- Full profile for Carvana
-
Cloudera
- Founded 2008
- Overview Cloudera, the commercial Hadoop company, develops and distributes Hadoop, the open source software that powers the data processing engines of the world's largest and most popular web sites. Founded by leading experts on big data from Facebook, Google, Oracle and Yahoo, Cloudera's mission is to bring the power of Hadoop, MapReduce, and distributed storage to companies of all sizes in the enterprise, …
- Location Palo Alto, CA
- Categories Search Engine, Analytics, Big Data, Enterprise Software
- Website http://www.cloudera.com
- Full profile for Cloudera
-
TechCrunch
- Founded 2005
- Overview TechCrunch, founded on June 11, 2005, is a blog dedicated to obsessively profiling and reviewing new Internet products and companies. In addition to covering new companies, TechCrunch profiles existing companies that are making an impact (commercial and/or cultural) on the new web space.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Internet, Digital Media, Events, News
- Website https://techcrunch.com/
- Full profile for TechCrunch
-
Boring
- Founded 2007
- Overview Boring is a digital group of companies based in central London. Boring's companies include Acknowledgement, a digital marketing agency, Boring Student, a social network for students in their year before University and MyLongLunch, a an online and offline social networks for recruitment industry professionals.
- Location London, H9
- Categories Education, Social Media, Publishing, Advertising, Messaging, Product Design, Web Design
- Website http://www.boringlondon.com
- Full profile for Boring
