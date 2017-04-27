Third round of Hackathon tickets now available
Miss out on the first two rounds of tickets to the hackathon at Disrupt NY 2017? Don’t fret.
Today, we’re releasing a new batch of hackathon tickets, so everyone out there who has been waiting to get tickets to the best hackathon in New York can get in on the action. You can get your tickets here.
At the Disrupt NY Hackathon, you’ll spend a grueling, fun-filled weekend coding, tinkering and making something awesome, maybe even with a group of complete strangers.
The hackathon kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 13, with networking and the forming of the hackathon teams. On Sunday, May 14, after spending nearly a full day hacking and coding, teams will have just 60 seconds to present their projects to a panel of judges on the Disrupt stage.
In addition to building something with your own two hands, all hackathon teams have the opportunity to win two tickets to the main Disrupt conference on May 15-17, a $5,000 grand prize that goes to the winning team, and several gadgets, toys and other monetary prizes from our sponsors.
Each team that earns a score of 3 or higher from our judges will win two free tickets to Disrupt, where they’ll get to check out hundreds of early-stage startups in Startup and Hardware Alley, hear from a host of entrepreneurs, investors and innovators in a series of interviews and fireside chats, and take in the illustrious Startup Battlefield competition.
Plus, they’ll be able to attend all the after-parties the week of Disrupt, and keep the networking going long into the night.
So grab whatever great ideas you’ve been thinking about for a while, but haven’t really started working on, grab a free hackathon ticket and get ready to spend the weekend bringing those ideas into reality.
We can’t wait to see what you all come up with.
The Disrupt NY Hackathon takes place May 13 – 14 at Manhattan’s Pier 36. We look forward to seeing you all there!
