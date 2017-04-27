Report: Apple Music revamp planned for iOS 11, service to include up to 10 original series

A new version of Apple Music will ship later this year that puts an increased emphasis on video content, and particularly its own original video programming, according to a new report from Bloomberg out today. The piece delves into Apple’s larger video plans, and suggests that the platform may host up to 10 original shows by year-end.

We already know about some of Apple efforts on video, including its documentaries on Drake’s music label, Cash Money Records and Clive Davis; its celeb-filled pitch off series “Planet of the Apps;” and the recently delayed “Carpool Karaoke.” Another show called “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” from Live Nation and Sean “Diddy” Combs was also announced today as an Apple Music exclusive, and Bloomberg sources said that a documentary about Bad Boy Records was also on the way.

In a brief mention, the report also lends credence to the ongoing rumors of a series based on Beats Music co-founder Dr. Dre, saying that the show is in development.

Additionally, Apple Music head Jimmy Iovine has talked with Warner Bros. Television, Bloomberg said, but he’s currently focused more on music-related video, including a possible sequel to R. Kelly’s rap opera “Trapped in the Closet.” Longer-term, Iovine has ambitions to take Apple Music video outside of the music genre, and has discussed ideas with Brian Grazer, producer of “Empire” and “Genius,” and director J.J. Abrams.

Given Apple’s plans to expand its music service to include original video, it’s not surprising to hear that the app will get a makeover to better highlight this new content. Today, there is already video available in Apple Music, but it’s a bit tucked away. You first have to tap into the Browse section in the app, then scroll down to “Music Videos.”

This section itself isn’t that well-built, to be frank, as it largely focuses on featured content, top videos, and new releases. There isn’t currently an easy way to surface videos from genres you’re interested in, nor is the section personalized to you.

Apple is expected to announce a new version of its iOS operating system, iOS 11, at its WWDC event this June, with a release date of later in the fall. We don’t know much about its plans for the software update at this point, but it’s common for iOS updates to add improvements to its built-in suite of apps, which would include Apple Music.