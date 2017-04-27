Bourge Design’s Arc Hub is a handy 7-in-one port hub with a design that works against it
Google launches a virtual reality artwork gallery on the web
Anyone who has a Touchbar MacBook Pro knows the awful truth of using it: a beautiful machine that sacrificed functionality for aesthetics. Now, you’re going to need a dongle for everything: HDMI, SD cards, regular old USB 3.0 Type-A and a DisplayPort — which is the exact port selection being offered by the Arc Hub from Bourge Design.
The Arc Hub has a puck-shaped design and excellent build quality — and it should be as a $134 accessory. A glass top and aluminum body very much reflects the design language of the Touchbar MacBook Pros. However, it’s not just restricted to those systems, thanks to a USB-C port. Basically, if you’ve been shorted by any laptop manufacturer for ports, then the Arc Hub will be of use.
But does it actually come in clutch when you need it the most?
-
DSC_0098
-
DSC_0105
-
DSC_0103
Yes and no. The most curious thing about the Arc Hub (its circular design) is also its main shortcoming: because it’s a circle, you’ll be threading cables in a snail-shell pattern, where your wires risk entanglement with the more ports you use. Data transfer speeds are in-line with each of the
For singular input/output, like when you’re in a pinch and need to transfer some photos from an SD card after a shoot, everything is fine. You’ll have no problem connecting the included USB-C to USB-C cable to get the hub powered, then inserting your SD card as normal. The wires get a little chaotic past the third input mark.
Also, I never thought I’d write this about a hub: it’s a fingerprint magnet.
The bottom line about the Arc Hub is it looks good as a port hub, but the sheer amount of wire management needed to handle six separate wires emerging from an aluminum/glass puck is nuts.
If you’ve got a small desk or intended to use a port hub while you’re at a cafe — maybe you’d want to get a hub with a simpler, rectangular design. Otherwise, it does a fine job.
Regarding availability, the first round pre-orders from October last year are shipping in late May, with future orders shipping in chronological order.
Price as Reviewed: $119 at Bourge Design
0
SHARES