Quovo, an API manager for fintech applications, raises $10 million

Quovo, which has developed an api management toolkit for individual financial managers and large financial services players, has raised $10 million in a new round of funding.

Integrated tools are all the rage in the financial services industry these days as customers and their service providers want visibility and access to all of their accounts in a single place.

Quovo brings that same visibility to financial managers of all stripes so that they can better assess their customers’ needs and wants, according to a statement from the firm. The kind of all-in-one visibility allows for better financial planning and management, the company said.

The company counts some very large financial tech players among its clients. Companies like Betterment, Wealthfront, and SoFi all use the company’s services.

Quovo makes money by charging its clients a fee based on the number of accounts, number of users at the customer’s company, and the “scope of services” that Quovo offers.

The company raised its cash from F-Prime Capital and Napier Park Global.

Featured Image: sorbetto/Getty Images