How to watch the first 4K live stream from space at 1:30 PM ET

Space deserves the highest resolution available. Even if all you’re broadcasting is a tabletop inside the International Space Station – it’s a work surface in space, it deserves special attention. That’s why it’s important that Amazon Web Services and NASA are partnering to deliver the first ever 4K video live stream from the International Space Station today, at 1:30 PM EDT (10:30 AM PDT).

The stream will take place as part of the National Association for Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas, which is kind of like CES for media organizations and technology providers. Once it’s concluded, it’ll also remain available for later viewing as a 4K recording, which you can see from NASA’s website. But the live element is really a key ingredient here, so tune in if you can. The program includes a live chat between NASA’s Dr. Peggy Whitson, who just set a record for the most time spend in pace overall, with over 535 days to her credit, after having added to the 377 total she had before setting out for the space station for her current stay.

Dr. Whitson’s full planned mission will see her return to earth with over 650 days spent in space across her career, which is more time than most people probably spend outside the general vicinity of where they grew up.

Again, watch here to check out this momentous event in the history of streamed media. Hopefully we’ll eventually get a 24/7 4K live stream of the view of Earth from space, if all goes well.