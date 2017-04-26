Apps
Crunch Report | Instagram Grows To 700M Users
Posted by Anthony Ha (@anthonyha)
Amazon’s camera-equipped Echo Look raises new questions about smart home privacy
- Instagram’s growth speeds up as it hits 700 million users
- Twitter desperately needed a hit first-quarter and somehow managed to deliver
- Amazon’s new Echo Look has a built-in camera for style selfies
- Uber is making it easier to see your rider rating
- Investor Chris Sacca is retiring from venture capital
Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Veanne Cao
Edited by: John Murillo
Tito Hamze is on vacation until April 27. That means he’s BACK TOMORROW!!!
