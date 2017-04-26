Apps
Amazon
Instagram
echo look
Chris Sacca

Crunch Report | Instagram Grows To 700M Users

Posted by
Next Story

Amazon’s camera-equipped Echo Look raises new questions about smart home privacy

Today’s Stories 

  1. Instagram’s growth speeds up as it hits 700 million users
  2. Twitter desperately needed a hit first-quarter and somehow managed to deliver
  3. Amazon’s new Echo Look has a built-in camera for style selfies
  4. Uber is making it easier to see your rider rating
  5. Investor Chris Sacca is retiring from venture capital

Credits

Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Veanne Cao
Edited by: John Murillo

Notes

Tito Hamze is on vacation until April 27. That means he’s BACK TOMORROW!!!

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Instagram
  • echo look
  • Chris Sacca
  • Amazon
  • Apps
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Amazon’s camera-equipped Echo Look raises new questions about smart home privacy

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard