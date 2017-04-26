Call of Duty: WWII returns to the beaches of Normandy in first trailer

Call of Duty is going back to World War II. In the first trailer for the upcoming game, Activision highlights the different battlefields players will navigate. From storming the beaches of Normandy to fighting through hedgerows, it’s clear the game is returning to its roots.

The first three Call of Duty games were set in World War II starting with the self-titled game in 2003. But ever since Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, which was released in 2007, the series has focused on modern and post-modern battlefields. Call of Duty’s chief rival, the Battlefield series, also returned to a historical focus in its latest release, Battlefield One, where players battle in World War I campaigns.

Call of Duty: WWII will be released on November 3rd, which means there will be plenty of additional trailers, gameplay footage and teasers leading to its release.