Air Tailor, an ERA-backed startup, offers on-demand clothing alterations

Almost nobody looks forward to going to the tailor. For one, you have to trek your clothes to and from this place — in metropolitan centers where walking/biking is a primary source of transportation, this becomes compounded. Plus, pricing isn’t always clear at local tailors and turnaround time is anyone’s guess.

Enter Air Tailor, a new startup graduating from the Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator today.

Air Tailor is an on-demand clothing alterations and repair platform that offers a single logistics and order management system to a network of tailors nationwide as well as Air Taylor users.

Here’s how it works:

When a user first signs up for Air Tailor, the company ships a Welcome Kit. This kit includes all the tools necessary for users to designate what changes they want in their clothes, from hemming a pant leg to fixing a hole in a sweater to hemming a skirt and so on.

Inside the kit, there is also a pre-paid shipping label, letting the user pack up their marked clothes and ship them off to Air Tailor.

The company then hands it off to a pre-vetted tailor who’s in the Air Tailor network, promising a one-week turnaround on your clothes.

Air Tailor also provides a level of price transparency that isn’t super common in the world of clothing alterations. All prices are listed directly on the Air Tailor website, and prices remain the same no matter where you live or which tailor your clothes are sent to. Prices range between $15 and $35 per piece/service.

The company makes money by taking a percentage of the revenue from each alteration made, as well as charging retailers access to the tailor management software.

CEO Josh Brueckner explained that no one company owns more than 1 percent of the market, signaling that the clothing alteration industry is due for a little alteration of its own.

Featured Image: Marc Oeder/STOCK4B/Getty Images