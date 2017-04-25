Are you ready for this, San Francisco? TechCrunch is thrilled to announce that we are coming back to the Bay Area for Disrupt SF 2017.

Mark your calendars — Disrupt SF 2017 takes place September 18-20 at Pier 48, and it’s going to be an impressive show.

With the announcement, we’re also once again giving a select few the opportunity to buy deeply discounted tickets to Disrupt SF at the special two-for-one price. To sign up for this opportunity, all you need to do is enter your email address here, and pay attention to your inbox in the next few weeks.

As always, Disrupt SF will feature a stellar lineup of speakers in a series of interviews, talks and fireside chats, and a surprise or two still to be announced. We’re not ready to divulge the list of speakers just yet (and, we are still accepting speaker nominations here), but our past speakers should give you a strong sense of the caliber of people we have at Disrupt.

Then there’s the Startup Alley and Hardware Alley, where a few hundred startups demo their products and services to the assembled masses. And the Startup Battlefield, in which a few dozen promising early-stage companies get up on the big stage and pitch our panel of prominent judges in the hopes of winning the $50,000 grand prize and the coveted Disrupt Cup.

In addition to the conference itself, Disrupt has become known for after-parties that keep the good times going well into the night.

Yes, Disrupt really is the best startup show around, and this September, San Fransisco is where it’s all going down. Disrupt SF 2017 takes place September 18-20, and we can’t wait to see you all there.

