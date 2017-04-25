Thanks to his work at Politico, Mike Allen has been described as “The Man the White House Wakes Up To.” But he left the site last year and teamed up with Politico’s Jim VandeHei to launch Axios, a media startup that combines brevity with real reporting.

Axios (the name comes from the Greek word for “worthy”) isn’t the only site focusing on short, punchy stories. But in just a few months the media site has become known for its distinctive style, which is heavy on bullet points and “why it matters” summaries.

On the tech side, it’s hired big names like Dan Primack and Ina Fried, and delivered its share of scoops.

And while Allen serves as executive editor, he’s still writing the Axios AM newsletter and filing stories on politics and more.

Allen will be joining us on-stage at Disrupt NY . We’ll ask him about the direction of digital media, about covering politics under the Trump administration and about pretty much anything else I can think of.

Allen joins a distinguished list of guests at Disrupt NY. Check out the agenda here.

You can grab tickets to Disrupt NY, which will take place from May 15 to 17 at Manhattan’s Pier 36, right here.

Sponsors make TechCrunch events possible. If you’re interested in learning more about sponsorships with TechCrunch, send a message to our sponsor team here.