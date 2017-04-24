Scrumpt now offers fresh, healthy lunches for kids

Scrumpt, the healthy lunch for kids startup that debuted at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco in 2015, recently launched lunch meal kits with fresh food. Before, Scrumpt was only focused on non-perishable foods and required parents to supplement the lunches with items from home.

“We were not delivering wholly on convenience or nutrition,” Scrumpt co-founder Bri James told me. “There was still the barrier of having to go to the grocery store.”

Now, parents can use Scrumpt as a one-stop shop for their kids’ lunches one week at a time. Scrumpt’s spring menu offers 14 options, including a pretzel slider with turkey, roasted chicken wraps and a fruit, yogurt and granola parfait. Including delivery, one week’s worth of lunches comes out to $36. With a subscription, Scrumpt delivers to you every weekend.

Scrumpt handles all of the delivery in-house, which is a reasonable strategy for now. James said it’s “totally doable” to handle anywhere from 500 to 1,000 deliveries per week, but I would imagine that, at greater scale, Scrumpt may need to partner with a delivery business or employ more than the six people it does currently.

Scrumpt, which is currently bootstrapped, is only operating in the SF Bay Area, with plans to expand to Southern California, and ultimately nationwide. James recognizes that “getting fresh food across the country is logistically complex,” but is looking to expand nationally “sooner rather than later.” As Scrumpt gets closer to that point, James said, the company will seek funding.

Featured Image: Scrumpt