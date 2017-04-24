Recharge, which lets users book hotels by the minute, just launched in New York

Recharge, a two-year-old, San Francisco-based company whose app enables users to book a stay in a hotel for just 66 cents a minute, is opening in select New York hotels today, after testing its service over the last year in San Francisco.

The company has also raised an undisclosed amount of funding from JetBlue Technology Ventures, the corporate venture arm of airline JetBlue, which began providing seed funding to early-stage tech, travel, and hospitality startups roughly a year ago.

Recharge’s earlier investors include Binary Capital, Floodgate, entrepreneur Rick Marini, Eniac VC, Expansion VC, investors Scott and Cyan Banister and early Google engineer Harry Cheung. They’d provided the company with $2.3 million in seed funding as of June of last year.

Recharge is an interesting startup, one that we’ve half-kidding compared in the past with hotels that have long rented rooms by the hour for illicit activities. Given the caliber of the hotels with which it’s partnering, however, it’s seemingly time to rethink its place in the world. In New York, customers can now book rooms at The Pierre, W New York, The Knickerbocker and 1 Hotel Central. In San Francisco, it has struck partnerships with 15 properties, from the downtown Hilton hotel to the five-star hotel Taj Campton Place.

According to cofounder and CEO, Emmanuel Bamfo, Recharge, which has been used by at least 25,000 people to date, has several primary use cases, including business travelers who may want to freshen up before heading into a meeting; families who may be in the city for shopping and entertainment and need a place to relax; and local commuters who may not have time to drive home between work and evening engagements.

Recharge’s partnership with JetBlue is purely financial for now, but Bamfo sees a day, too, when airlines use Recharge as a perk to offer for first-class travelers. (You can imagine the business traveler whose flight is delayed for weather or other reasons being given a Recharge voucher, for example.)

According to the 10-person company, the average stay is two hours. Customers of its most expensive hotels pay $3 a minute for the service, money that it shares with the hotel. (Bamfo says the revenue split depends on the day and the time and the time of month.)

Bamfo also says that 75 percent of the people who’ve tried out the service so far have used it more than once. “We have a lot of recurrent customers who use it several times a week, and sometimes even more than once in the same day.”

The ultimate idea, he says is “to provide a bed, bath and shower at the right price point, no matter where you are in the world.”

For the company to truly scale, one might imagine that subscriptions would need to come into play. This reporter could see buying a package of, say, 10 hours to stay in hotels in San Francisco or New York to be used within a certain amount of time. Ask about them, Bamfo says there’s high-demand for such a product, and that subscriptions are likely coming.

“We see a lot of ways to [generate] incremental revenue,” he says, including hotel subscriptions that include food, massages, even personal trainers. “There a lot of things we could be, and will be, doing.”

Pictured above, left to right, cofounders Will Johnson, Emmanuel (“Manny”) Bamfo, and Chris Lo.