Behance founder on maximizing creative output and using constraints to boost productivity

Scott Belsky is the co-founder of Behance and investor at Benchmark Capital. In this episode, we discuss how to maximize your creative output, how constraints can – and should – be used to boost productivity, and the patterns most seen in successful businesses.

Your grandiose vision for the next startup isn’t enough to keep you motivated. Humans are hardwired for short-term rewards. Belsky says the key to overcoming getting lost in the middle is to hack yourself and your team by creating self-imposed constraints and milestones to keep the ball rolling.

It’s not possible to be the best at everything, despite what you may think. Belsky explains the importance of figuring out what your strengths and weaknesses are to better understand where you should be putting your focus. “Decide what you’re willing to be bad at.”

