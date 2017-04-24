Scott Belsky
Behance founder on maximizing creative output and using constraints to boost productivity

Scott Belsky is the co-founder of Behance and investor at Benchmark Capital. In this episode, we discuss how to maximize your creative output, how constraints can – and should – be used to boost productivity, and the patterns most seen in successful businesses.

Your grandiose vision for the next startup isn’t enough to keep you motivated. Humans are hardwired for short-term rewards. Belsky says the key to overcoming getting lost in the middle is to hack yourself and your team by creating self-imposed constraints and milestones to keep the ball rolling.

It’s not possible to be the best at everything, despite what you may think. Belsky explains the importance of figuring out what your strengths and weaknesses are to better understand where you should be putting your focus. “Decide what you’re willing to be bad at.”

Jared Erondu and Bobby Ghoshal are the hosts of High Resolution. This post and episode notes were put together by freelance writer, Gannon Burgett. Watch for High Resolution episodes to drop every Monday on TechCrunch at 8 a.m. PT. You can also listen on iTunes and Overcast.

    Scott Belsky is an entrepreneur, author, and investor. Scott co-founded Behance in 2006, and served as CEO until Adobe acquired Behance in 2012. Millions of people use Behance to display their portfolios, as well as track and find top talent across the creative industries. After Behance's acquisition, Scott served as Adobe's Vice President of Products, rebooting Adobe's mobile product strategy and …
