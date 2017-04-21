Startups
Silicon Valley
Mike Judge
HBO
comedy

HBO’s “Silicon Valley” cast hints about upcoming season

Posted by
Next Story

Crunch Report | Quora Valued At Around $1.8B

They’re back! HBO’s “Silicon Valley” is set to return to television, with the fourth season debuting this Sunday.

We had a chance to watch the first two episodes at the premiere and can confirm that they’re very funny (and filled with TechCrunch references). We also sat down for a video with the stars of the show, and got a few hints about what to expect this year.

Richard branches out on his own outside of Pied Piper and pivots on his own,” Thomas Middleditch said about his character leaving the company he founded. We’ll see some “special stress on the relationship with he and Jared,” the character played by Zach Woods. There’s also “drama between Richard and Dinesh,” Kumail Nanjiani’s role.

Previous seasons of the show follow the trials and tribulations of “Pied Piper,” a startup that changes course multiple times to stay alive. The personalities of the startup characters and also the venture capitalists they encounter are eerily similar to some of the real people in the community here.

Executive Producer Mike Judge, known for past comedies like “Office Space,” “Beavis and Butt-Head,” and “Idiocracy,” was inspired by the brief time he spent working in Silicon Valley after college.

While the show definitely has a cult following here in Silicon Valley, we asked them why the story resonates throughout the world.

Everybody uses technology. Everybody uses these apps,” said Nanjiani. It’s “inherently interesting to people to see the behind-the-scenes of how those are apps are made and how they become important and how they come to you.”

Several of the cast members have been inspired to work with startups in real life, with Amanda Crew telling us she’s made a few private investments. Middleditch said he’s particularly enthusiastic about WaterFX and Wright Electric.

They don’t always keep up with tech news, however. When asked if they read TechCrunch, Nanjiani quipped. “Do you want us to say we do?”

 

 

 

 

 

Crunchbase

  • HBO

    • Founded 1972
    • Overview HBO is a television company that offers two 24-hour premium TV services, HBO and Cinemax, to subscribers across the United States via cable, C-band satellite, direct broadcast satellite (DBS), and microwave (MMDS). The company offers programs that include series, sports, documentaries, comedy, and movies. It allows viewers to stream episodes and programs on computers, mobile devices, tablets, …
    • Location New York, NY
    • Categories TV Production, Media and Entertainment, Video Streaming
    • Website http://hbo.com
    • Full profile for HBO

  • Mike Judge

    • Bio Mike Judge was born in 1962 in Ecuador, but raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico and attended University of California at San Diego where he earned a degree in physics. He worked as an engineer and played bass professionally before MTV picked up his 1992 animated short, FROG BASEBALL. MTV decided to spin off BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD into a show of its own in the 1990’s, with Judge doing the voices of both …
    • Full profile for Mike Judge

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Silicon Valley
  • Mike Judge
  • HBO
  • comedy
  • Startups
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Crunch Report | Quora Valued At Around $1.8B

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard