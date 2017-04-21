Startups
Equity podcast

Equity podcast: Uber’s losses, Cloudera’s IPO and the biggest e-commerce acquisition ever

Posted by
Next Story

Uber allows more time for sexism probe, expects report by end of May

Welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast. This episode Katie Roof, Matthew Lynley and myself were joined by Ethan Kurzweil of Bessemer Venture Partners for a lively-as-heck conversation covering the biggest financial news of the week.

First up was Uber’s newly disclosed financials. The company has a history of leaks and losses, but this time around we read corporate-approved numbers detailing quickly growing revenue (expected), stiff losses (expected), and some interesting accounting results (unexpected) that skew the company’s profile slightly as 2016 came to a close.

Also on tap was Cloudera’s recent proposed IPO pricing, the massive Chewy deal, Moat’s exit to Oracle and everyone’s favorite thing to mock — Juicero.

It was a fun week, and we’ll be back next Friday with all the latest. Equity drops every Friday at 6:00am PT, so subscribe to us on iTunes, Overcast, Pocketcast, Downcast and all the casts.

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Equity podcast
  • Startups
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Uber allows more time for sexism probe, expects report by end of May

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard