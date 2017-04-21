Equity podcast: Uber’s losses, Cloudera’s IPO and the biggest e-commerce acquisition ever

Welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast. This episode Katie Roof, Matthew Lynley and myself were joined by Ethan Kurzweil of Bessemer Venture Partners for a lively-as-heck conversation covering the biggest financial news of the week.

First up was Uber’s newly disclosed financials. The company has a history of leaks and losses, but this time around we read corporate-approved numbers detailing quickly growing revenue (expected), stiff losses (expected), and some interesting accounting results (unexpected) that skew the company’s profile slightly as 2016 came to a close.

Also on tap was Cloudera’s recent proposed IPO pricing, the massive Chewy deal, Moat’s exit to Oracle and everyone’s favorite thing to mock — Juicero.

It was a fun week, and we’ll be back next Friday with all the latest. Equity drops every Friday at 6:00am PT, so subscribe to us on iTunes, Overcast, Pocketcast, Downcast and all the casts.