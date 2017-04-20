If you’re looking to participate in the hackathon at Disrupt NY 2017, but missed out on the first round of tickets, you’re in luck!

Today, we’re releasing a new batch of hackathon tickets, so everyone who has their hearts set on spending a demanding, but fun-filled weekend building something great should head on over to ticketing page and grab your free hackathon tickets before they’re gone.

You can get your tickets here.

The hackathon kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 13, with networking and the forming of the hackathon teams. On Sunday, May 14, after spending nearly a full day hacking and coding, teams will have just 60 seconds to present their projects to a panel of judges on the Disrupt stage.

In addition to building something cool, teams have the opportunity to win two tickets to the main Disrupt conference on May 15-17, a $5,000 grand prize that goes to the winning team, and several gadgets, toys and monetary prizes from our sponsors.