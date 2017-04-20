Second round of Disrupt NY Hackathon tickets now available
If you’re looking to participate in the hackathon at Disrupt NY 2017, but missed out on the first round of tickets, you’re in luck!
Today, we’re releasing a new batch of hackathon tickets, so everyone who has their hearts set on spending a demanding, but fun-filled weekend building something great should head on over to ticketing page and grab your free hackathon tickets before they’re gone.
You can get your tickets here.
The hackathon kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 13, with networking and the forming of the hackathon teams. On Sunday, May 14, after spending nearly a full day hacking and coding, teams will have just 60 seconds to present their projects to a panel of judges on the Disrupt stage.
In addition to building something cool, teams have the opportunity to win two tickets to the main Disrupt conference on May 15-17, a $5,000 grand prize that goes to the winning team, and several gadgets, toys and monetary prizes from our sponsors.
All teams that earn a score of 3 or higher from our judges will win two free tickets to Disrupt, where they’ll get to check out hundreds of early-stage startups in Startup and Hardware Alley, hear from several entrepreneurs, investors and innovators in a series of interviews and fireside chats, and take in the illustrious Startup Battlefield competition.
Plus, they’ll be able to attend all the parties and after-parties that take place during Disrupt, and keep the networking going long into the night.
So get those crazy ideas floating around in the back of your head, grab a free hackathon ticket and get ready to spend the weekend hacking and coding those ideas into reality.
We can’t wait to see what you all come up with.
The Disrupt NY Hackathon takes place May 13 – 14 at Manhattan’s Pier 36. We look forward to seeing you all there!
Our sponsors help make Disrupt happen. If you are interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact our sponsorship team at sponsors@techcrunch.com.
