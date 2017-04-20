Snap has finally gone public and it’s worth more than $20 billion. Facebook continues to be an advertising behemoth. Google still owns the search ad universe. So is there room for another — specifically, Pinterest?

We’ll find out in May some of the tricks Pinterest has up its sleeves. Today, we’re excited to announce that Pinterest president Tim Kendall will sit down for a conversation at TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2017.

With 175 million monthly active users, Pinterest is still one of the larger social networks on the internet. It might not be Snap, and it’s not close to Facebook’s volume when it comes to humans connected to the internet, but that’s still a massive user base that can generate a big business if monetized properly.

Pinterest has a unique advertising proposition that’s in many ways different from Snap, Google or Facebook. While Google does a good job of snagging a consumer’s attention in the moment that they’re going to buy a product, and Facebook and Snap are able to keep people aware of brands, Pinterest’s pitch is that it can do all of the above. Users come to Pinterest and wander around, giving brands an opportunity to find new potential consumers. They’ll save products to their boards, and with the right nudge, they’ll eventually get to the point that they’ll make a purchase.

That also goes beyond just products. There are ways to get apps in front of users and use that to get additional installs. Its visual search tools extend even to video, helping users find products (or even apps) that they might not have realized they want to buy. All of this gives Pinterest a unique proposition, and Kendall is going to be responsible for a big part of convincing advertisers that it’s a good way to drive people to that purchase button.

Previously heading up monetization at Facebook for more than four years, Kendall joined Pinterest in early 2012 and has been with the company for now more than five years. Since joining he’s risen to become president and work to steward the company toward being a sustainable business — and, hopefully, another option for advertisers. Be sure to join us in May to hear more from Kendall about Pinterest’s advertising future.

