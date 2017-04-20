Advertising Tech
Crunch Report | Google Home Gets More Personal

  1. Google Home can now recognize up to six voices and give personalized responses
  2. Google said to be planning a built-in ad blocker for Chrome
  3. GoPro to release prosumer spherical camera in fall 2017
  4. FTC tells ‘influencers’ to quit trying to hide the fact that they’re shilling for brands
  5. Shopify launches a free, in-house-designed card reader

Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski

Tito Hamze is on vacation until April 27. But isn’t a satisfying career the best vacation of all?

