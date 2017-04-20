Advertising Tech
Crunch Report | Google Home Gets More Personal
Posted by Anthony Ha (@anthonyha)
Apple releases a bit of code to let you put Live Photos on your sites
- Google Home can now recognize up to six voices and give personalized responses
- Google said to be planning a built-in ad blocker for Chrome
- GoPro to release prosumer spherical camera in fall 2017
- FTC tells ‘influencers’ to quit trying to hide the fact that they’re shilling for brands
- Shopify launches a free, in-house-designed card reader
Credits
Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Notes
Tito Hamze is on vacation until April 27. But isn’t a satisfying career the best vacation of all?
