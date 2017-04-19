Sony debuts the new Alpha 9 mirrorless camera with 20fps continuous shooting

Minutes ago, Sony announced the new Alpha 9 flagship with and a new G Master telephoto lens. The Alpha 9’s cherry on top is a new digital 35mm full-frame stacked 24.2MP CMOS sensor, with 20fps continuous shooting. It will be available next month for $4,500 in the United States and $5,299 in Canada.

In other words, this is the all-in-one camera dream for vloggers and professional photographers.

The cherry on top of the Alpha 9 is a new digital 35mm full-frame stacked 24.2MP CMOS sensor. It sports insane 20 fps continuous shooting spec, 1/32,000 sec. shutter speed, 693 AF points with 93% coverage of the frame, 14-bit RAW support, full-frame 4K video capture and 60 fps AF/AE calculation — all with no blackout and silent, vibration free shots for silent shooting. The usefulness of a feature like silent shooting varies from shooting animals without scaring them, to maintaining the professional atmosphere in a place like the White House.

Support for dual UHS-II SD card slots, an Ethernet port, and 5-Axis in-body image stabilization with a 5.0 step shutter speed advantage. Naturally, while the power consumption of the A9 has increased, so has the battery: a Z battery has 2.2x the capacity of the past generation A7R II flagship camera.

A new G Master telephoto lens will debut in July, after the A9’s launch in May. It sports a 100-400mm zoom, at f/4.5-5.6 aperture and will be priced at $2,499 in the US and $3,399 in Canada.

