As the longest-serving director of the National Security Agency, Gen. Keith Alexander certainly knows a thing or two about cybersecurity and the threats companies face from sophisticated nation-state hackers. That’s why Alexander founded IronNet Cybersecurity in 2014 after retiring from his post at NSA.

In the three years since IronNet was founded, cybersecurity has become an issue of national importance. Alexander recently testified before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about Russia’s interference with the 2016 election, describing how propaganda was used during the campaign and giving advice on how the U.S. should counter these efforts.

Alexander also spoke about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, a controversial law that authorizes certain surveillance programs and is up for reauthorization by Congress this year. “I think that’s the most important program that’s out there,” Alexander said of FISA.

At IronNet, Alexander focuses on developing technology to detect and alert on suspicious behavior on enterprise networks. He’s also working on intelligence sharing between industry and government, so that both parties can more quickly detect and react to network intrusions. IronNet has attracted significant interest from the VC community — so far, it’s raised more than $32 million.

