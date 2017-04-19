Facebook wants to help you hear through your skin
Facebook’s augmented future could involve brain implants, but it’s not ‘1984’ yet
During the last keynote at Facebook’s F8 conference, Regina Dugan, leader of the enigmatic “Building 8” frontier research group, explained that an internal team is exploring ways that humans could utilize their skin to hear. Don’t worry, this sounds just as crazy to me as it does to you, but whenever a company with a billion dollar R&D budget decides to prioritize something, it’s worth paying attention to.
For more information on this research check out our full coverage.
