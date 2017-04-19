EBay unveils first quarter earnings results

EBay reported first quarter results after the bell on Wednesday.

The company posted an adjusted 49 cents per share, when Wall Street was forecasting 48 cents. EBay reported revenue of $2.2 billion, when analysts were expecting roughly the same at $2.21 billion. This is up 4% from last year.

Gross merchandise volume, a measure of the total sales transactions of the platform came in at $20.9 billion, slightly beneath the $21.06 billion analysts had been expecting.

EBay is facing a 24.6% annual decline in its operating margins, because it is spending more on marketing to help grow its business, amid growing competition in e-commerce.

“The first quarter was a strong start to the year with accelerating growth in active buyers, revenue and our core U.S. business,” said Devin Wenig, President and CEO of eBay Inc, in a statement. “We are on the right path as we continue to evolve our shopping platform for consumers, leverage our technology advantages and market a sharpened eBay brand globally.”

Sports and concert ticket platform StubHub brought in $210 million in revenue, up 18% year-over-year, representing a growing portion of eBay’s business.

EBay updated its guidance for the year, expecting between $9.3 billion and $9.5 billion in revenue for 2017.

The company also repurchased $350 million in common stock.

EBay recently announced a strategic partnership with Flipkart, a large e-commerce platform in India. The company made a $500 million cash investment and is selling its eBay.in business to Flipkart. Microsoft and Tencent also added to the investment in Flipkart.

Shares closed Wednesday at $33.85, and went down about 3% in initial after hours trading. eBay shares have gone up 34% in the past year.

The company split from PayPal in 2015.