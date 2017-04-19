Last year, TechCrunch launched CrunchMatch – a networking tool designed to connect like-minded founders and investors at TechCrunch Disrupt events. We started small in New York last year with just 88 meetings and scaled to hundreds by the end of the year. We learned a lot along the way and realized that we needed a more flexible, self-service platform to scale with demand. Welcome CrunchMatch 2.0!

The new system asks investors and founders to enter basic information about their investment interests and startup profiles. The new CrunchMatch algorithm sorts through the data to suggest matches, which investors and founders can review and accept or decline. Then, you can set an agreeable time for your meeting. The goal is to improve the odds that investors and entrepreneurs find a promising match. The program is free to all investors and Startup Alley exhibitors at Disrupt.



If you’ve participated in the program before, you may be relieved to know that we have automated scheduling and ditched the black curtained booth in favor of a well-lit, open lounge space.



Signing up for CrunchMatch 2.0 is easy. If you are an investor, a CrunchMatch invitation will follow shortly after registering for Disrupt. Founders who register for a Startup Alley exhibitor package will receive a similar invitation. Then the magic starts to happen. If you want to connect online or in person before the show – be our guest – but we expect most matches will connect for the first time at the CrunchMatch Lounge at TechCrunch Disrupt New York.



To participate, you’ll have to snag a Disrupt ticket, and you can do that on the TechCrunch Event page. If you have additional questions, send us an email at crunchmatch@techcrunch.com.



TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2017 will take place May 15-17th at Pier 36 in Manhattan, New York City. Looking forward to seeing you there!