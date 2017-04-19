Apps
Crunch Report | Juicero Running Dry?

Texas gets closer to allowing self-driving vehicle testing on public roads

  1. Juicero users find that man trumps machine
  2. Facebook will license its new 360 cameras that capture in six degrees of freedom
  3. Spotify’s half-priced student pricing expands worldwide
  4. Microsoft to shut down Wunderlist in favor of its new app, To-Do
  5. Planned Parenthood enrolls in 500 Startups’ seed program

Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: John Murillo

Tito Hamze is on vacation until April 27. I wonder if he’s having a good time.

