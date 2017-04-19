Asia
Alibaba
Lazada
Ant Financial

Alibaba’s Ant Financial takes control of HelloPay to extend its reach in Southeast Asia

Posted by
Next Story

Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey donated $100,000 to Trump’s inauguration

Another day, another deal to widen the reach of Ant Financial, the fintech-focused Alibaba affiliate.

This week, Ant Financial announced that it is picking up HelloPay, the payments firm attached to Lazada, which Alibaba bought a major share in for $1 billion last year. HelloPay was founded in November 2014 by Lazada to develop payment services for its e-commerce business.

The deal is an entirely logical one, given the ownership chain, and it will see HelloPay become owned and operated by Ant Financial out of its Singapore office. Furthermore, HelloPay will be rebranded locally to Alipay Singapore, Alipay Malaysia, Alipay Indonesia and Alipay Philippines in its markets.

Ant Financial is best known for operating Alipay, China’s largest mobile payment service with 450 million users, alongside digital banking and financial services. This year it has embarked on a series of deals to extend its reach beyond China into other parts of Asia. Its recently set up a joint venture in Indonesia, and has made investments in Korea, and created similar alliances in the Philippines and Thailand. Ant Financial is also on the cusp of buying U.S.-based cross-border remittance Moneygram for $1.2 billion following a bid from rival payment operator Euronet.

Alibaba, meanwhile, is planting roots in Southeast Asia following last year’s Lazada investment. It recently announced plans for a cross-border e-commerce hub in Malaysia, and, as TechCrunch reported last month, it is in discussions to buy out the remainder of Lazada.

Featured Image: KYTan/Shutterstock

Crunchbase

  • Alibaba

    • Founded 1999
    • Overview Alibaba is a Chinese e-commerce company operating online marketplaces for both international and domestic China trade. It also operates an online payment system called [AliPay]( http://www.crunchbase.com/product/alipay). Alibaba is a family of internet-based businesses, which enables its users to buy or sell anywhere in the world. It has developed businesses in consumer e-commerce, online payment, …
    • Location Hangzhou, 02
    • Categories E-Commerce, Shopping, Marketplace
    • Website http://www.alibaba.com
    • Full profile for Alibaba

  • Ant Financial

    • Founded 2004
    • Overview Alipay is an online payment services provider. Founded by the Alibaba group, it allows individuals and businesses to execute payments online in a secure manner. Alipay's users are primarily buyers and sellers engaging in e-commerce transactions. With a registered user base of approximately 43.5 million as of June 2007, Alipay is an accepted online payment method for many online retail websites and …
    • Location Hangzhou, 02
    • Categories E-Commerce, Advertising, Financial Services, Payments
    • Website https://www.antgroup.com/
    • Full profile for Ant Financial

  • helloPay

    • Founded 2014
    • Overview helloPay is Southeast Asia’s latest payments solution. We are revolutionizing the way payments and money transfers are made, both online and offline. We provide a secure payment platform, created by an international team that is bringing together their extensive knowledge and experience in global payments to make sending and receiving money easier, both for personal and commercial use. As a …
    • Location Singapore,
    • Website https://www.hellopay.com.sg/
    • Full profile for helloPay

  • Lazada Group

    • Founded 2012
    • Overview Lazada Group operates Lazada, Southeast Asia’s number one online shopping and selling destination, with presence in Indonesia (www.lazada.co.id), Malaysia (www.lazada.com.my), the Philippines (www.lazada.com.ph), Singapore (www.lazada.sg), Thailand (www.lazada.co.th) and Vietnam (www.lazada.vn). Launched in March 2012, Lazada Group has grown rapidly to approximately 7,000 FTEs. The company has …
    • Location Singapore,
    • Categories E-Commerce, Internet, Fashion
    • Founders Aimone Ripa di Meana
    • Website http://www.lazada.com
    • Full profile for Lazada Group

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Lazada
  • Ant Financial
  • Alibaba
  • Asia
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Asia

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey donated $100,000 to Trump’s inauguration

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard