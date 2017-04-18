Murj wants to give data collection from implantable medical devices an upgrade

Murj, a new company backed by $4.5 million in new venture financing, is looking to make data collection from implantable heart monitoring and management devices easier and more manageable.

The company was founded by a former Medtronic sales rep who’d previously worked as a product manager on Apple’s iPads. After a few years in sales, Murj founder Todd Butka began thinking about ways to make the data collected by cardiac technologies more easily available to physicians and diagnosticians.

Now the company is coming to market with backing from True Ventures and Social Capital.

Unlike existing technologies that deliver data in static .pdf documents, Murj collects the data and stores it in its own off-premise data warehouses. Using dashboards and other visualization tools doctors can get a better read on what’s going on with their patients’ heart health, Butka claims.

“The information comes from the devices to the implantable devices’ servers… We ping the servers,” Butka explained.

The Murj launch wraps up three years of work developing the technology, which was founded in 2014 and raised its first money in 2015.

The company, based in Santa Cruz, brought on Chris Irving as its lead designer and Patrick Beaulieu, an 18 year veteran of the medical device business, as its chief technical officer.

I think of the company as sort of an Apple Healthkit for implantable devices. If it can expand its scope beyond pacemakers and heart monitors to a broader range of implantables, it could be a pretty big business.

As the population ages, and technologies improve, demand for more persistent diagnostic tools will grow.

In a sense this is part of a number of companies that are trying to provide better tools to manage the data coming off of the sensors that we’ve got all around us.