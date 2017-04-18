Policy
Mark Zuckerberg speaks out about Cleveland shooting

At the F8 conference today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed this weekend’s shooting in Cleveland, which the suspected shooter filmed and posted on Facebook. The man later discussed the shooting during a Facebook Live broadcast, leading critics to accuse Facebook of not doing enough to censor violent content on the platform.

“We’re also going to work on getting more common ground; not just getting more opinions out there, but also helping to bring people closer together. We have a lot to do here. We have a full roadmap of products to help build groups and community, help build a more informed society, and help keep our community safe,” Zuckerberg said. “We have a lot more to do here. We’re reminded of this this week by the tragedy in Cleveland. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Robert Godwin Sr., and we have a lot of work and we’ll keep doing all we can to keep tragedies like this from happening.”

In response to the shooting videos, Facebook said it would improve the speed at which it reviews user reports of violent content. Facebook said yesterday that the shooting video wasn’t reported until nearly two hours after it was posted. The company indicated that it would use artificial intelligence to detect violent videos and restrict the ways they are shared.

