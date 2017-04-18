We’re gearing up for a great Disrupt NY and this year we’re pulling out all the stops. Like the pavilions we had in London and San Francisco last year, we are highlighting some of the best startups from 12 distinct categories to exhibit in New York’s Startup Alley plus they will demo their products on our Showcase Stage.



Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Emoshape Inc – First Emotion Chip for AI and Robots – EPU (Emotion Processing Unit)

Alluvium – Mesh Intelligence platform delivers real-time operational insights to operations

Syndio – People analytics working at the intersection of HR, big data, machine learning, and relational analytics



E-Commerce & Retail

Lensabl – Easy-to-use online tool to get new prescription and custom lenses

TaxDrop – Provides more accurate filing by only using licensed Certified Public Accountants

TryPaas – People as a service



Fashion & Beauty

KG projects – Digital immersive fashion

Topology Eyewear – 3-D Printed glasses

Esosa Ighodaro – Turns photos into storefronts



FinTech & Payments (includes Investment Platforms)

Medean – Monitor your spending against peers your age

Emerge.me – Makes insurance for emergencies accessible, simple, and easy to buy

Debitize – Combines the perks of credit cards with the discipline of a debit card



Food & Beverage (includes Delivery Services and Agricultural Innovation)

xtraCHEF – Invoice processing and a cost management solution for vendor payment in kitchens

WythMe, LLC – Companies give clients deals for going to specific restaurants

Tixel Labs, Inc. – Inventory management for restaurants



Hardware & IOT (includes Consumer Electronics)

TinyPCB – Allows circuit boards to take the shape of any device

Smart & Blue – Customer-facing smart solutions for water conservation & management.

MiniBrew – Remove the barriers to home brewing excellence



Health & BioTech (includes Women’s Health, Fitness, and Sports)

Quantac, Inc. – Wearable biosensor platform that can track alcohol consumption through the skin

Open Health Network – Enables rapid development of mobile health apps



Media, Gaming & Entertainment (includes Audio and Video Platforms)

Genvid Technologies, Inc. – The first broadcast suite for games, enabling developers to create their own channels

Cornea Entertainment – Interactive cinematic comic book episode

Overtime – Cross-platform tech startup that’s redefining high school and amateur sports through video



MarCom, SaaS & Advertising (includes communications, marketing, B2B)

Mazen – Designed to save SEO specialists time

Popwallet – Marketing automation platform that enables brand and retail marketers to create

onTarget – Visual collaboration solution for construction industry



Mobility & Transportation

MetroTech Net, Inc. – Smart City and Autonomous car focused traffic reduction platform

FlyOtto – Easier to charter flights

Journey – The impact travel collective



Security & IT

CyberCentric – Enterprise-focused cyber security platform

Security Platform Inc. – Device Security for IOT and connected devices

Datapath.io – Monitors the global Internet and finds the fastest internet routes available



Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality

Holojam – Developing technology that works with VR / AR headsets to enable groups of people who are in the same location to share a mixed reality

LightUp – Virtual tutor powered by augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) to make a personalized education available to all

SpaceoutVR, Inc. – Integrates entertainment, gaming and communications into a personified VR App

