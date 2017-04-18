CLEAR raises $15 million to expand biometric security

CLEAR, the biometric security firm popular in US airports and stadiums, has raised $15 million from T. Rowe Price to expand their footprint. The company, led by CEO Caryn Seidman Becker, is already partially-owned by Delta Airlines.

“We are obsessed with our customers, and can’t wait to bring them more ways to use CLEAR. We lead the industry in secure biometric powered customer experiences and the opportunities to expand into new verticals are endless,” said Seidman Becker. “CLEAR is just scratching the surface of its growth potential, and we’re proud to have wonderful, long term partners in T. Rowe Price to help us get there.”

CLEAR’s numbers are rising. There are 1 million members using biometrics at 21 airports as well as six baseball stadiums and one NBA Arena. LAX in Los Angeles will be the next airport to activate the technology and member enrollment is up 150% since last year.

The financing will move CLEAR into “new verticals” and add more airports and stadiums to the network. The company hopes to bring its biometric technologies to create seamless transfers and payments.

“We see a frictionless future where people no longer need to carry cash, credit cards or IDs with them,” said Seidman Becker. “Our simple tap and go experience will fundamentally change the way we live, work and interact with the world.”