Disrupt NY is right around the corner, and we are delighted to reveal the agenda for the conference, which returns to Manhattan this year. Tech luminaries, TechCrunch's famed Startup Battlefield Competition, Disrupt after-parties and, for the first time ever, a live concert are on tap, and at the end of it all, one startup will take home $50,000 and the Disrupt Cup.

Derek Jeter and Jaymee Messler of The Players Tribune will discuss the future of the site and sports media. Facebook’s Fidji Simo will talk about how video leads the site’s content creation and what comes next. We have AngelList founder, Naval Ravikant, discussing changes in how investing is done. And author, famed World Chess Champion and political enthusiast Garry Kasparov will talk about his new book, “Deep Thinking: Where Machine Intelligence Ends and Human Creativity Begins.”

Incubus guitarist Michael Einziger is set to close the show on Wednesday, May 17th with a special musical presentation, featuring Pharrell Williams and Incubus, that will demonstrate the technology developed by his startup, MIXhalo. We’ll hear about what exciting things Instagram’s head of product, Kevin Weil, has in store for us and we’ll hear from the co-founder of Campaign Zero, Brittany Packnett, about how data is used in social movements. And, of course, there are 20 amazing young companies in Startup Battlefield that will compete to win the Disrupt Cup and $50,000.

So join us at Pier 36 for our inaugural Disrupt at the venue.

If you’re interested in future sponsorship opportunities, please contact our sponsorship team at sponsors@techcrunch.com. As always, we want to hear from you. Questions? Comments? Email us at tips@techcrunch.com.

Disrupt NY Agenda 2017

MONDAY, MAY 15

9:00 AM – 9:05 AM

Opening remarks: Matthew Panzarino

9:05 AM – 9:25 AM

Cameras, not keyboards with Facebook’s head of video Fidji Simo (Facebook)

9:25 AM – 9:45 AM

Direct messaging with Derek Jeter and Jaymee Messler of The Players Tribune

9:45 AM – 10:10 AM

Taking stock with Stuart Ellman (RRE Ventures), Maha Ibrahim (Canaan Partners) and Amish Jani (FirstMark Capital)

10:10 AM -10:30 AM

Media is not dead and the NY Times is ONIT with Mark Thompson (NY Times)

10:30 AM -10:50 AM

BREAK

10:50 AM – 11:10 AM

Coming soon!

11:10 AM – 11:30 AM

Resistance in the digital age with Brittany Packnett (Campaign Zero)

11:30 AM – 12:10 PM

Coming soon!

12:10 PM – 12:30 PM

Building silicon outside of the Valley Steve Case (Revolution Ventures)

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

LUNCH

1:30 PM – 1:55 PM

Shopping in the age of Instagram: Brands with digital savvy with Tyler Haney (Outdoor Voices) and Emily Weiss (Glossier)

1:55 PM – 2:15 PM

The insatiable wanderlust of WeWork with Adam Neumann (WeWork)

2:15 PM – 2:35 PM

Surviving Trumpcare with Mario Schlosser (Oscar Health)

2:35 PM – 2:55 PM

Ford’s future focus with Raj Nair (Ford)

2:55 PM – 3:15 PM

BREAK

3:15 PM – 3:20 PM

How the Battlefield works with Anthony Ha

3:20 PM – 4:15 PM

Startup Battlefield Competition: Session One

4:20 PM – 4:35 PM

Founder Spotlight: Liz Wessel (WayUp)

4:35 PM – 4:50 PM

Founder Spotlight: Daniel Shrieber (Lemonade)

4:50 PM – 5:05 PM

Founder Spotlight: Shivani Siroya (Tala)

5:05 PM – 6:05 PM

Startup Battlefield Competition – Session Two

6:05 PM – 6:10 PM

WRAP

TUESDAY, MAY 16

9:00 AM – 9:05 AM

Opening Remarks: Matthew Panzarino

9:05 AM – 9:25 AM

The story war with Instagram’s VP of Product Kevin Weil (Instagram)

9:25 AM – 9:45 AM

Clipping out cancer with Rachel Haurwitz (Cariboubio Biosciences)

9:45 AM-10:05 AM

Making a modern motor company with Peter Rawlinson (Lucid Motors) and Jay Rogers (Local Motors)

10:05 AM – 10:30 AM

Who is digging the gig with Oisin Hanrahan (Handy) and Dan Teran (Managed by Q)

10:30 AM -10:50 AM

BREAK

10:50 AM – 10:55 AM

How the Battlefield Works with Anthony Ha

10:55 AM – 11:45 AM

Startup Battlefield Competition: Session Three

11:45 AM – 12:45 PM

LUNCH

12:45 PM – 1:05 PM

Commission impossible: Keeping the Internet free with FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn (Federal Communications Commission)

1:05 PM – 1:25 PM

Magic CRISPR robot arms with Paul Dabrowski (Synthego)

1:25 PM – 1:45 PM

Can inspiration be monetized with Tim Kendall (Pinterest)

1:45 PM – 2:10 PM

Fire kicks: shaking up the shoe market from retail to resale with Ryan Bebenzein (Greats), Josh Luber (StockX) and John McPheters (Stadium Goods)

2:10 PM – 2:30 PM

Fireside chat with Michael Cagney (SoFi)

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Startup Battlefield Competition: Session Four

3:30 PM – 3:50 PM

Alexa, play my song with Steve Boom (Amazon Music)

3:50 PM – 4:05 PM

BREAK

4:05 PM – 4:20 PM

Founder Spotlight: Michelle Goad (PS Dept)

4:20 PM – 4:35 PM

Founder Spotlight: Eric Kinariwala (Capsule)

4:35 PM – 4:50 PM

Founder Spotlight: Michael Jaconi (Button)

4:50 PM – 5:05 PM

Reinventing the news with Mike Allen (Axios)

5:05 PM – 5:30 PM

Home is where the profits are with Eddie Lim (Point) and Ryan Williams (Cadre)

5:30 PM – 5:50 PM

Defending against political hacks with General Keith Alexander (IronNet Cybersecurity)

5:50 PM – 6:00 PM

WRAP

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

9:00 AM – 9:05 AM

Opening Remarks: Matthew Panzarino

9:05 AM – 9:25 AM

Coming soon!

9:25 AM – 9:45 AM

8.6 million followers can’t be wrong with Angie Nwandu (The Shade Room)

9:45 AM – 10:05 AM

Humanity’s next move: Garry Kasparov talks AI (author of Deep Thinking: Where Machine Intelligence Ends and Human Creativity Begins)

10:05 AM – 10:20 AM

Startup Battlefield Alumni updates

10:20 AM – 10:35 AM

Passing the Disrupt Cup with Matthew Panzarino

10:35 AM -10:55 AM

BREAK

10:55 AM – 11:00 AM

How the Battlefield Final Competition works with Anthony Ha

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Startup Battlefield Competition Finals

12:30 PM – 2:00 PM

LUNCH

2:00 PM – 2:20 PM

The unbundling of VC, with Naval Ravikant (AngelList)

2:20 PM – 2:25 PM

Hackathon Highlights

2:25 PM – 2:45 PM

Living for the city with Stonly Baptiste (Urban us), Brad Hargreaves (Common) and Shruti Merchant (Hubhaus)

2:45 PM – 3:05 PM

Rodney Brooks (Rethink Robotics) on robots, AI and getting to Commander Data

3:05 PM – 3:30 PM

What to do about algorithm bias with Robyn Caplan (Data Society), DJ Patil (Former U.S. Government) and Igor Perisc (LinkedIn)

3:30 PM – 3:45 PM

Founder Spotlight: Dug Song (Duo Security)

3:45 PM – 4:00 PM

Founder Spotlight: Caren Maio (Nestio)

4:00 PM – 4:15 PM

Founder Spotlight: Irving Fain (Bowery Farming)

4:15 PM – 4:30 PM

Founder Spotlight: Zahir Dossa (Functions of Beauty)

4:20 PM – 5:00 PM

BREAK

5:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Technology reveal: Incubus guitarist Michael Einziger is set to close the show on Wednesday, May 17th with a special musical presentation, featuring Pharrell Williams and Incubus, that demoes the tech of his startup, MIXhalo.

5:30 PM – 5:45 PM

Closing Startup Battlefield Awards Ceremony



